The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,642 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,222 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 278.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

In other news, Director William Jennings Kacal purchased 15,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $154,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $489,250. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLCA opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $902.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 3.22.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $234.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lowered U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.