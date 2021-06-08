The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,384 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of OraSure Technologies worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86. The company has a market cap of $696.57 million, a P/E ratio of -138.27 and a beta of -0.25.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OraSure Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

