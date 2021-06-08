The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,222 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Varex Imaging worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.86 million, a PE ratio of -17.24, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.97. Varex Imaging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.51.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.30 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

