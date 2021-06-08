The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $498,000 in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Separately, Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000.

OTCMKTS SDACU opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

