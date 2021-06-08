The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 229.5% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.95. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $31.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

