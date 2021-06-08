The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Chairman John C. Malone Sells 17,454 Shares

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Chairman John C. Malone sold 17,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $772,164.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BATRA stock opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.13. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $34.99.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after purchasing an additional 24,644 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 425,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 54,176 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 414,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 325,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 99,379 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.