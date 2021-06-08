The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Trading Down 4.3%

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $70.88 and last traded at $71.01. 4,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 223,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.22.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Joint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Get The Joint alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.95.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Joint news, Director James H. Amos, Jr. sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $3,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 18,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $782,164.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,563.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 543,691 shares of company stock valued at $36,330,380 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Joint during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of The Joint by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Joint by 308.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Company Profile (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.