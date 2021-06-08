The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 329.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJM opened at $138.13 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $101.89 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175 shares in the company, valued at $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

