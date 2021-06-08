The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 77.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $385.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $352.45. The stock has a market cap of $130.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

