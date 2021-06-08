The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) to Sell

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GEAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of GEAGY traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.59. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.55.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

