The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Coverage Initiated at Hovde Group

Hovde Group began coverage on shares of The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The First Bancshares from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of FBMS opened at $39.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.42. The stock has a market cap of $839.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.15. The First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $48.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. The First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The First Bancshares by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The First Bancshares by 296.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in The First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in The First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

About The First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

