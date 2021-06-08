The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.
The Duckhorn Portfolio stock traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.17. 30,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $20.73.
In other The Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Several research firms have recently commented on NAPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.
The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
