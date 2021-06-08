The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.

The Duckhorn Portfolio stock traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.17. 30,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $20.73.

In other The Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. 15.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NAPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

