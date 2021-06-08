The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $71.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

DSGX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.41.

NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.64. 120,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,349. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 95.06 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.64. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 10,871.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

