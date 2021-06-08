The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $418.71 Million

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will report sales of $418.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $403.00 million and the highest is $445.42 million. The Children’s Place reported sales of $368.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The business had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 57.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of The Children’s Place stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $95.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,645. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $103.33. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.04.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Children’s Place (PLCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Children`s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.