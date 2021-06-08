The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $418.71 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will report sales of $418.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $403.00 million and the highest is $445.42 million. The Children’s Place reported sales of $368.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Children’s Place.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The business had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 57.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of The Children’s Place stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $95.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,645. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $103.33. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.04.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Children’s Place (PLCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.