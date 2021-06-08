The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.83. 285,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,988,580. The company has a market cap of $135.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

A number of research firms have commented on SCHW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $564,425.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,413,070 shares of company stock valued at $99,208,426. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.