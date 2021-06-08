The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.85 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will announce $3.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.88 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon posted sales of $3.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year sales of $15.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.48 billion to $15.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.82 billion to $15.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

BK stock opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $52.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.85. The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

