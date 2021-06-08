Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Decreased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $188.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.