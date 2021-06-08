Tendies (TEND) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 8th. Tendies has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $191,038.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tendies coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tendies has traded 63.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00072683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00026603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.73 or 0.00994036 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.22 or 0.09621444 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00050876 BTC.

Tendies Coin Profile

Tendies is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,903,929 coins and its circulating supply is 7,503,929 coins. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

