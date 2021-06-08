Tendies (TEND) Market Cap Reaches $1.31 Million

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 59.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. In the last seven days, Tendies has traded up 71% against the dollar. Tendies has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $133,673.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tendies coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00072492 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00026435 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.38 or 0.00981673 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.47 or 0.09761884 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00050984 BTC.

Tendies Coin Profile

Tendies (CRYPTO:TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,903,932 coins and its circulating supply is 7,503,932 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

