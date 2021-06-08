TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2594 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

TELUS has a dividend payout ratio of 112.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect TELUS to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.0%.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.30. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.41%. Analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TU. CIBC lifted their price target on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.