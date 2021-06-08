Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Telenor ASA stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.43. 230,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,638. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

