Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 27,889 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $49,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total value of $1,104,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,844,019.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,970 shares of company stock worth $41,692,961. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $238.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.54. The company has a market capitalization of $220.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $171.27 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

