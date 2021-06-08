Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 14,246 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $32,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD opened at $231.69 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $178.88 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The company has a market capitalization of $172.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.80.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

