Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 173,222 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,222 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.10% of Monster Beverage worth $46,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 279,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after buying an additional 23,044 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 38,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $1,485,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MNST shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.16.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $94.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.27. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $66.62 and a 1-year high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

