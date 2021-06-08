Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $40.18 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,223 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.23% of Tyler Technologies worth $40,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TYL opened at $407.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $419.71. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.58 and a 52-week high of $479.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.42 and a beta of 0.56.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.00.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total value of $3,970,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,535,441.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

