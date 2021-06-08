Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 28,567 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 268,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,567 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Hershey were worth $42,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In other The Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $481,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,707.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,135. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

HSY opened at $173.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.27. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $175.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The Hershey’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.