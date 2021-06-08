TD Securities Raises WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target to C$11.00

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.47% from the company’s previous close.

WELL has been the topic of several other reports. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.79.

TSE WELL traded up C$0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.18. 1,834,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,890. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -136.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.18. WELL Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$2.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.22.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

