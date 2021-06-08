TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 19,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 986,255 shares.The stock last traded at $45.82 and had previously closed at $46.71.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.76.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $513.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.38 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $229,041.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $1,092,468.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,326.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,435 shares of company stock worth $1,506,230. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in TCF Financial by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF)

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

