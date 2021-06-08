TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Position Cut by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 79.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 56,224 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in TC Energy by 498.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,182,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980,186 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in TC Energy by 2,694.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,892,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $362,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,053,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in TC Energy by 1,163.3% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,320,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,248 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in TC Energy by 36.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,202,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,063 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

TRP opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.96%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

