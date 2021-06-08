Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.93.

TSHA stock opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). Sell-side analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Sean P. Nolan bought 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $26,149.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,149.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 12,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $251,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,181,000 after acquiring an additional 389,249 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,234,000 after buying an additional 179,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

