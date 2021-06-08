Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Upgraded by Liberum Capital to Buy

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TWODF. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Taylor Wimpey from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of TWODF stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.60.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

