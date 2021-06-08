Targa Resources’ (TRGP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.06.

NYSE TRGP opened at $47.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.89. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $48.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 3.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $786,083.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,221 shares of company stock worth $3,479,611 over the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 84.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

