Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) CFO David Vanderhorst Sells 4,600 Shares

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) CFO David Vanderhorst sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $28,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,383. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Vanderhorst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, David Vanderhorst sold 2,500 shares of Taitron Components stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $15,250.00.

Shares of TAIT stock opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75. Taitron Components Incorporated has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 22.34%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 41,387 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Taitron Components by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Taitron Components in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Taitron Components in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also provides value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

