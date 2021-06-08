T.J.T. (OTCMKTS:AXLE) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.20

T.J.T., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXLE) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and traded as low as $0.14. T.J.T. shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 2,100 shares trading hands.

T.J.T. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AXLE)

T.J.T., Inc engages in repairing and reconditioning axles and tires for the manufactured housing industry in the United States. It also distributes vinyl siding products, piers, and related set-up products, as well as skirting and other aftermarket accessories. The company serves primarily manufactured housing factories, manufactured housing dealers, contractors, and site-built housing market, as well as to recreational vehicle and residential markets in Idaho, Oregon, California, Utah, Washington, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, New Mexico, Indiana, Iowa, Nevada, Wisconsin, and North Dakota.

