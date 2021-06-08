Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,880 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of SYY stock opened at $79.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.66, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.67.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.