Synovus Financial Corp Sells 603 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $497.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $492.62. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $310.16 and a 52 week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

