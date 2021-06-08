Synovus Financial Corp Sells 28,989 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,989 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after acquiring an additional 650,831 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,671,000 after acquiring an additional 264,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after acquiring an additional 711,940 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,233,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,312,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,714,000 after purchasing an additional 139,458 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $107.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $76.29 and a 1-year high of $108.71.

