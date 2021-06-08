Synovus Financial Corp Sells 219 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

NYSE CL opened at $83.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

