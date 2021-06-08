Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 63.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,694 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $3,312,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $1,316,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in SAP by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 133,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after acquiring an additional 30,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.

SAP stock opened at $140.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $173.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.49. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $2.189 per share. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.77%.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

