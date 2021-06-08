Synovus Financial Corp Buys Shares of 53,979 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 53,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,989 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,658 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,536 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $74.73 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.77.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,112,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,413,070 shares of company stock worth $99,208,426 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.44.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

