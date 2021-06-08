Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW opened at $280.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.74. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $178.66 and a 12-month high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.44.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

