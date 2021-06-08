Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,585 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 10,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $133.32 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

