Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on SSREY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSREY traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $23.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,293. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $25.61.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

