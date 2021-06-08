Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 71,991 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Standpoint Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

NYSE:CTB opened at $60.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $60.46.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $655.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.12 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.00%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

