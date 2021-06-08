Swiss National Bank Purchases 9,300 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

SFIX opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.38. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $113.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -65.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SFIX. Evercore ISI began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $215,867.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,439.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $7,253,307.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,753 shares of company stock worth $20,610,102 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

