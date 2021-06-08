Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $349,783,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $187,090,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $165,684,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $157,685,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $129,657,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

NYSE:MSGS opened at $175.08 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $140.15 and a one year high of $207.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The business had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.92) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.86.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.