Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Chimera Investment worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 54,285.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 895.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIM. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chimera Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of CIM stock opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $14.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 61.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 82.19%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.