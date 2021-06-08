Swiss National Bank Has $6.89 Million Stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.11% of Allakos worth $6,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allakos by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allakos during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allakos by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Allakos by 66.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Allakos during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Allakos stock opened at $91.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 0.92. Allakos Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.50 and a twelve month high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). On average, equities research analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Adam Tomasi sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $57,946.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,582.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,128 shares of company stock worth $28,273,615. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALLK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.25.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

