Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

In other news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 15.44%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.