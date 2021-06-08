Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CQS US LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,399,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,920,000 after buying an additional 801,248 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 90,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 54,746 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

HGV opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.94. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

In related news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

